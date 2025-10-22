Just a brief note to ask, did anyone else wake up with a smile on their face this AM when they realized it’s Wednesday and that means a new episode of “Slow Horses” comes out????

Anything else making you happy today? I ask, because I’ve been in a bit of a funk, marinating in negative thoughts. And those negative thoughts are only exacerbated by seeing the East Wing demolished, the president apparently asking the DOJ to pay him $230 million in compensation for past federal lawsuits against him, oh you know, you know. I needn’t go on.

I’m finishing up testing on a recipe for later this week for a cheesecake-filled pumpkin bread. Yup. It is Good. Watch this space.

In the meantime, here is another pumpkin-related recipe to tide you over from two years ago: a streusel-covered pumpkin apple muffin.

How y’all holding up on this Wednesday?

Real (baking) royalty Rose Levy Beranbaum, wrote the foreword to my cookbook and called me (Me!) “A bright new voice in baking.” You can buy it wherever fine books are sold, such as bookshop.org.

Makes a great gift for all the cookie lovers on your holiday lists.