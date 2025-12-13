The second I turned off the camera on the live event Joyce Vance and I did today, I popped a warm rugelach into my mouth. Warm, buttery and delicate, this is a cookie that yields itself to you.

Before I descend full bore into cookie porn, let me say thank you to Joyce for spending so much time with me today baking and talking about democracy and kindness and how the two should go hand-in-hand together.

It was originally planned we’d only spend 30 minutes together, but even accounting for a few technical difficulties, we spent 90 minutes baking with over 3,000 of you joining us. To those of you who watched, thank you for all your great and insightful comments. It was truly a joy to be with all of you this AM.

Get 20% off forever

For those of you new to my Substack and live events, I hope you’ll join me in the future. Along with bake-alongs like this, I’ll be teaching classes on baking basics, as well as a series of classes on writing your own family cookbook. If you subscribe to my substack, you’ll get notification in the new year on how to register.

And for anyone who missed the event, you can watch it all here:

And now for rugelachiest reason for the season:

This is the original recipe for meltaways, aka, rugelach, as written down by Joyce’s mother as part of a family cookbook she was given when first married.

Notes:

I have amended the recipe slightly to update it for current kitchens, and added gram weights as well.

You can follow the recipe as written, of course, but both Joyce and I use a food processor to puree the cottage cheese and make the cookies. Bonus: It means one less thing to wash.

Nana filled her cookies with a mix of brown sugar, cinnamon and nuts. You can experiment with other sweet and savory fillings, including jam and nuts, jam and mini chocolate chips, Nutella, brown sugar and chocolate chips, or a smear of Boursin cheese and nuts makes a great nibble with drinks.

Share

Nana’s Meltaways (c/o Joyce White Vance)

Makes about 3 dozen (Joyce highly recommends doubling the recipe as these cookies get eaten up quickly)

What You’ll Need:

For the dough:

8 ounces (226 grams) cottage cheese

1 cup (16 tablespoons or 226 grams) butter, cut into 16 pieces

2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour, sifted

For the sugar and spice filling:

1/4 cup (57 grams) butter, melted

3/4 cup (159 grams) brown sugar

3/4 cup (120 grams) finely chopped walnuts or pecans

Dash of cinnamon

See notes above for alternate fillings.

For the egg wash:

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoon water

What You’ll Do:

At least 4 hours before you want to bake the cookies, prepare the dough. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, puree the cottage cheese until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the butter and flour and pulse until the dough begins to ball up around the blade. Empty the contents of the food processor onto a lightly floured pastry board (or clean counter!) and gather the dough into a 2-inch thick disk. Wrap the disk, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 2 days if you have time. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C. Line three baking sheets with parchment. Cut the dough into three even parts. Working with one part at a time, roll the dough into circle 1/8th-inch thick. If making Nana’s sugar and nuts version, brush the circle with 1/3 of the melted butter and sprinkle with 1/3 of the sugar and nuts. (If you are using a jam filling, you do not need to brush the dough with butter first.) Cut the dough into 16 triangles. Starting at the wide end, roll the dough up, tucking the pointed end underneath and place on baking sheet.. Gently shape into a crescent shape. Brush with the egg wash. Bake for 10- 14 minutes, until golden brown. If you find they are browning too fast, lower the heat to 375°F/190°C. Let rest on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a cooling rack.

Here are links to some of the other recipes mentioned in today’s live event:

Amazing Membership Specials:

My substack has an archive of over 200 recipes. Please consider becoming a subscriber if you’re not already. And, if you can, paying for a subscription helps support my work as a freelance journalist and ensures you well-tested recipes, plus my weekly newsletter full of recipes, and yes, politics. Plus, regular live events with well-known people like E. Jean Carroll, Miles Taylor and of course, Joyce White Vance, where we talk about food, democracy and the news, in a way that’s been called, yes, “soothing” by many listeners.

As it’s the fifth anniversary of my Substack’s launch, I’m celebrating with super deals on paid subscriptions:

Yearly Subscriber Special: Now through December 25, 2025, become a yearly subscriber for 20% off the already special monthly price, which means instead of $55.00/year, you’ll pay $44 for a whole year’s subscription, with access to all my recipes and live events, plus a 10% discount on baking classes.

Get 20% off forever

Chocolate Chip Cookie Class: For $125, you get a one-year membership, a copy of my cookbook, The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies(makes a great gift!), and one free small-group baking class during 2026, plus a 25% discount off of baking classes on offer in 2026.

Get 20% off forever

If you have any questions or comments from this morning’s live event, or questions in general about rugelach, cookies, my dog and cats, or what to watch on TV, leave them here:

Leave a comment