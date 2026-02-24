Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth K. Baker's avatar
Elizabeth K. Baker
21h

It strikes me that one could use this BINGO card any time he opens his mouth for more that 2 minutes.

Reply
Share
Sharon Mathews's avatar
Sharon Mathews
21h

You needed a space for "Biden"! Everything is always his fault.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marissa Rothkopf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture