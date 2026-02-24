Nobody in their right mind should watch the State of the Union Address tonight. There are many other more edifying and productive alternatives on offer tonight, which I’ve listed below.

(Please click the heart-shaped “like” button and make me and the algorithm happy, or at least more content.)

However, there are those of us who will feel compelled to view what Trump promises to be a long (-winded) speech: maybe as a watchdog, perhaps because you feel a responsibility as a citizen, possibly you are in a stress-induced coma and no one’s around to change the TV channel, or maybe you’re just a full-on sadist and feel you need to punish yourself.

You might as well make a game of it all, which is why I’ve created for you the State of the Union Bingo Card so you can play along at home!

Print it out! Share with friends! Play along with the whole family.

Share

Sotu Bingo Board 2.46KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Update: I’ve added one more BINGO card, because you contributed so many wonderful (ONLY THE BEST) words.

Custom Bingo Board #2 2.25KB ∙ PDF file Download downloadable Download

Oh wait, what’s that you say? You wouldn’t watch the State of the Union address if even if it meant you got an all-expenses paid ticket to the Olympics with all the cheap Mexican beer you could drink? What if I threw in a private jet with a queen-size bed, showers and an electric blanket? [caveat: you would have to share the plane with luxury deportations.]

Here are better things you can do:

Watch Defiance.org’s “State of the Swamp” SOTU rebuttal. Miles Taylor’s organization had the Portland Frog Brigade spend the morning hand-delivering copies of the U.S. Constitution to every Republican Member of Congress with a message: “You swore an oath to this. Not to a man. Remember that tonight.” Then, from 7 to 11 PM ET, you can boycott the SOTU and attend the rebuttal virtually. In attendance will be everyone from Robert DeNiro to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Stacey Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Norm Eisen, Joyce Vance and Members of Congress who are dedicated to our old buddy, democracy. Get a ticket to the virtual viewing.

Over at The Contrarian, Katie Phang will be reporting from the National Mall for the People’s State of the Union (which we will be reported live and you can follow on The Contrarian’s social media outlets, including Substack.)

You could also watch “How to Get to Heaven from Belfast,” (Netflix) a wonderful, funny, noir mystery from the creators of “Derry Girls” and read about the SOTU tomorrow.

Or bake something nice to share with your neighbors. I’m making one of my favorites: Raspberry Bakewell Tart.

There are so many key phrases I know I’ve forgotten from my Bingo board (such as Bitcoin and Venezuela). Let me know in the comments. I can always whip up a new board or two, depending on what y’all suggest. And let us know how you’re planning on spending your evening.

Share

Norman’s plans for the evening include curling up in the fetal position.

Did you know I have a cookbook out? And it’s for sale wherever fine books are sold, including my fine local bookstore?

In these days of fractured media and social media, it’s harder than ever to get a new cookbook noticed, unless you are already an extremely well-known author. Any way you can help support my book by sharing on social media, or shouting it from the rooftop with a megaphone, etc., would be very much appreciated.

They tell me to be unabashed in asking for support so: Please become a paid subscriber if you can. My Substack has an archive of over 200 recipes. Paying for a subscription helps support my work as a freelance journalist and ensures you well-tested recipes, plus my weekly newsletter full of recipes, and yes, politics. Plus, regular live events with well-known people like E. Jean Carroll, Miles Taylor and of course, Joyce White Vance, where we talk about food, democracy and the news, in a way that’s been called, yes, “soothing” by many listeners.

Can’t afford a paid subscription? Then be kind enough to restack and share my posts! That’s a great way of helping.

Share