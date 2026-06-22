Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Deirdre Toeller's avatar
Deirdre Toeller
13h

Google the Hollyhock Lane Parade in Grand Rapids MI! It's a marvelous expression of the joy that neighbors can bring to each other.

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1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
Heidi Menocal's avatar
Heidi Menocal
16h

I definitely have a case of the blues. My neighborhood has a picnic with a parade, contests, the singing of America the Beautiful etc. This year I really don’t want to go. What are we celebrating?

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