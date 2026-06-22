It’s pouring with rain and as there was just a crack of thunder, I have been joined by my writing companion and thunder buddy, Norman. Clyde, our fluffy black cat has just taken the other side of me, leaving my arm, two inches of wiggle room for typing.

Two items in today’s Monday Rundown: A recipe repeat from this past Friday’s Contrarian and some thoughts on the upcoming 250th anniversary of America’s signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Pie That Isn’t

Last Friday’s Contrarian News round-up had one of my favorite new recipe creations; a deconstructed fresh peach pie.

You can read the entire article here.

The deconstructed fresh peach pie consists of a rye-ginger crust baked as one enormous cookie on a sheet pan, then broken into large shards of flaky crust and served in a bowl atop sliced, fresh peaches and vanilla ice cream. The result, if I do say so myself, is delicious, easy-to-make, and allows you the pleasure of playing with your food.

The best bit? This preparation is about 96 percent easier than making an actual two-crust pie. There is no pie pan to struggle with, no crimping or worry about the dough cracking, and no soggy pie bottom.

The crust can be baked a day or two in advance, leaving you only to have to cut up the peaches and scoop the ice cream when it’s time for dessert.

If your fruit is less than perfect, or you are just craving the warm gooey comfort of pie filling, you can cook fruit, some sugar, lemon zest and a touch of thickener (tapioca or corn starch) on top of the stove. I’ve done it with apples for one of the family’s more low-key Thanksgivings, and it was popular.

This dessert works nicely as an elegant dessert you can plate for guests. My preferred method, however, is to serve this as a make-your-own pie bar, with all the components laid out (fruits, pieces of crust, ice cream), allowing everyone to indulge in their own ratio of crust to filling to ice cream.

Baking Notes:

I used a blend of white, wheat, and rye flour to create a nutty-tasting, crunchy dough.

If buying rock-like unripe peaches and nectarines is your only choice, make sure the skin color nearest to the stem is yellow and not green. At home, place the fruit in a brown paper bag to ripen.

Warming the crust before serving is a nice touch and creates a nice contrast to the cold ice cream and lush peaches.

And, obviously, make up your own fresh fruit combinations to suit what’s in season near you.

The video below will show you how to make the crust by hand. Although I always prefer the ease of a food processor.

Deconstructed Peach Pie with a Rye-Ginger Crust

Serves 6

This makes enough crust to serve six people generously. The recipe is easily doubled or halved. But if you are thinking of halving, ponder how nice it would be to have leftover crust “cookies” to nibble all week.

This pie crust recipe is adapted from pie royalty, Kate McDermott, and her book The Art of the Pie.

What You’ll Need

For the crust:

½ cup + 2 tablespoons (75 grams) all-purpose flour

⅔ cup (75 grams) whole wheat flour

4 tablespoons (32 grams) rye flour

¼ teaspoon salt

7 tablespoons (98 grams) butter, cold and cut into pieces

¼ cup (60 grams) ice-cold water (plus 1 or 2 extra tablespoons, if necessary)

1 ½ (19 grams) tablespoons granulated white sugar

For the crust topping

2-3 (30 to 45 grams) tablespoons heavy cream or one egg beaten with a teaspoon of water

@⅓ cup (70 grams) demerara sugar or “Sugar in the Raw”

3 tablespoons (40 grams) minced crystallized ginger

For the pie filling

9 ripe peaches, sliced into wedges. (I estimate at least 1 ½ peaches per person, and sometimes 2 because I am genetically programmed to worry there won’t be enough for everyone)

For the ice cream

Vanilla ice cream (my choice is Tillamook old-fashioned vanilla)

What You’ll Do

Make the pie crust

Food processor method:

Add the white flour, wheat flour, rye flour and salt to the bowl of a food processor with the metal blade in place. Pulse 10 times until blended. Sprinkle the butter over the flour mixture and pulse 15 to 20 times or until the butter is cut up into pea-sized pieces and the mixture looks sandy. Pour the mixture into a large bowl, and pour over the ¼ cup of ice water. Quickly toss the water in with two forks, as if you were tossing a salad. When the flour is completely moistened, grab a handful of the dough and squeeze. Does it hold together when you let go? If so, great! If not, toss in one tablespoon of water at a time until the mixture holds together. Things to avoid: Adding too much water, and finding yourself with a gummy, sticky dough. Gather the dough and gently shape into a disk. Wrap and refrigerate for an hour, or up to 3 days ahead. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 400°F/200°C and line a baking sheet with a piece of parchment. On a well-floured pastry board or cold counter, roll the dough out into as much of a rectangle as you can muster. It should be ⅛” thick. Transfer to the baking sheet. Using a fork, lightly “dock” the pie crust: Prick the dough all over with a fork to prevent the dough from puffing. Do not poke the fork through the dough, just leave indentations. Brush the top with the heavy cream or egg wash. Sprinkle over the demerara sugar and crystallized ginger. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the dough is crisp and a light toasted color.

Hand method:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flours and salt. Toss the butter pieces in the flour, then, using a pastry cutter or two knives, cut the flour up into pea-size pieces and smaller. The mixture should look sandy. Pour over the ¼ cup of ice water. Quickly toss the water in with two forks, as if you were tossing a salad. When the flour is completely moistened, grab a handful of the dough and squeeze. Does it hold together when you let go? If so, great! If not, toss in one tablespoon of water at a time until the mixture holds together. Things to avoid: Adding too much water, and finding yourself with a gummy, sticky dough. Gather the dough and gently shape into a disk. Wrap and refrigerate for an hour, or up to 3 days ahead. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 400°F/200°C and line a baking sheet with a piece of parchment. On a well-floured pastry board or cold counter, roll the dough out into as much of a rectangle as you can muster. It should be ⅛” thick. Transfer to the baking sheet. Using a fork, lightly “dock” the pie crust. (See above for description.) Brush the top with heavy cream or egg wash. Sprinkle over the demerara sugar and crystallized ginger. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the dough is crisp and a light toasted color.

To assemble each bowl:

Layer in a large scoop of peaches, then ice cream, and top with dramatic shards of pie crust. Spoons are optional.

Red, White and Blues…

My Monday Q for you: Do you, or anyone you know of, have big plans for the United States’ 250th birthday, aka, the semiquincentennial? Something beyond your regular July 4th hot dogs and homemade potato salad. Will you going to one of “America’s Block Parties?” According America250.org, a bipartisan-ish website that promises America’s 250th birthday will be “an opportunity to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look ahead toward the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond.”

And! Buy a lot of merch on the official site, including:

A pet bandana for $13.99

A laser-engraved (oooo!) rich-brown colored faux leather (ahhhh!) notepad that because of its “classic appearance and commemorative design make it an ideal gift for history enthusiasts, professionals, students, and patriots alike.” Reminscent of the faux-leather notepad your granny kept next to the phone in the hallway, it is sure to become a collector’s classic. It costs $32.99.

A 14K gold with lab-grown diamonds, rubies and sapphire pin for $7,800.

And then there’s this familiar-looking baseball cap. Forty-five bucks and it promises it’s made in the good ol’ U.S.A.

There’s plenty more on the site. In fact, there appear to be more pages of merch than events planned.

Are you going to one of the apparently big block parties planned? A local talk on history? Will you spend 150 dollars to sail on a chartered yacht around New York Harbor so you can see some tall ships? Although Orangeburg, New York’s Historical Museum & Archives gets the prize for their exhibition: Orangetown & The Bicentennial 1776 to 1976! From Democracy to Disco!

In my highly arbitrary award-giving, Orangeburg wins because they confirm what I suspect, we were a lot more vested in celebrating the Bicentennial than we are today’s 250th.

Or, am I just an awful East-Coast elite who finds it hard to whoop and holler because it’s difficult to see the Democracy through the murk and stink of Trump and co’s corruption, poor job prospects, a medical system failing too many, or my kids’ inability to understand the rah-rah, and who can blame them when they see how America is seen on the world stage (usually mumbling gibberish and wandering away).

I am suffering from a case of the red, white and blues. You?

LMK. I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

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