I am in the midst of writing a frothy little piece about my fifth anniversary plans for Substack, including live baking sessions you can participate in with me this month and other, but I just read my big brother David’s latest substack post and I think his newsletter needs to be read first. More from me later, and apologies if you have already read his newsletter today.

“As I observed yesterday, we have entered a new phase of national crisis. Confronted with accelerating madness, lawlessness, corruption, cruelty and destruction, we cannot, must not, continue as we have been. We must respond to the worsening situation with greater urgency, greater numbers, bolder actions…and we must candidly assess what has and has not worked in the past and try new things where required.

What follows are some thoughts about that response, some guidelines, some specific actions to take, some ways we must reset our outlook. These are fragments, in no particular order. Choose among them. Embrace what you can and what you believe in.

Click here to read his list of possible ways you can make a difference,

“Our sense of urgency and discipline will determine whether MAGA is the end of the US as we have known it or a dark chapter that has reminded us what we really stand for and what the value of our institutions has been and should be.” —DJR.

