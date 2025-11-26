Miles Taylor was the guest on my podcast today, where we talked about his new organization Defiance.org, and his courage in the face of threats from Trump. I asked him for advice on dealing with family members who bathe in the OAN newsfeed, buy Alex Jones’ vitamin supplements, and think Sean Hannity is h-o-t HOT.

(Disclaimer: My family is definitely not poisonous. We truly get along. To ensure we have a peaceful Thanksgiving table, please appease the algorithm gods and click the “like” button.)

Not surprisingly, Miles’ suggestions for were helpful: find topics you agree upon to discuss. And, if you can’t resist getting stuck into it with a MAGA-based relative, he suggested going after Trump’s hypocrisies, but instead of throwing your opinion in their face, ask questions instead.

Which gave me an idea for a game for Thanksgiving.

Play the Citizenship Test Game!

Mark, my husband of 30 years (um, we got married when I was 5?) became a citizen this year. As part of the naturalization interview, he had to pass a civics test. To prepare, candidates are told to memorize the answers to 128 questions. For the actual test, only 20 questions get asked, and it’s only necessary to get 12 correct.

As Mark prepared for the test, he quizzed our American friends to see if they knew the answers. Let’s just say, to become a citizen you need to know more about the laws and history of this country than most of us born here do.

You can see how smart the citizen patriots at your dinner table are this holiday, with the 128 civics questions the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services provides.

Here’s a taste:

What is the purpose of the 10th Amendment?

What are three rights of everyone living in the United States?

Why is it important to pay federal taxes?

What amendment says all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are U.S. citizens?

and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are U.S. citizens

Why were the Federalist Papers important?

James Madison is famous for many things. Name one.

You can find all the questions and answers here.

What will the mood be at your dinner table? How do you think your family will do?

Thank you to everyone who joined Miles, Norman and me today.

Missed it? The video is below.

