How to do Christmas correctly, from Norman, Calvin and Clyde
Happy Christmas to all who celebrate! And love and good wishes to everyone.
I hope if not today, at some point this week you can carve out some time for yourself, eat a cookie or four, drink some tea, go for a walk, and/or maybe read that book that’s been sitting next to your bedside table untouched. (I’m reading Empty Theater, by Jac Jemc, a clever, funny social satire about Ludwig II of Bavaria and Sisi, the Empress of Austria.)
We tend to watch many, many movies over the holidays, so far the list includes: The Holdovers, Love Actually, Elf, Last Christmas, The Holiday, and Knives Out. Also, if you haven’t watched the Norwegian TV series on Netflix Hejm til Jul (“Home until Yule”) — it’s worth every subtitle you have to read.
Norman, Calvin and Clyde join me in wishing you a happy holiday. They’ve put together their suggestions for how to spend a perfect day. Hope they inspire!
oh they are marvelous! ho, ho, ho to all of you too =)
Happy Holiday season to you and yours!