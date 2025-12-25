Happy Christmas to all who celebrate! And love and good wishes to everyone.

I hope if not today, at some point this week you can carve out some time for yourself, eat a cookie or four, drink some tea, go for a walk, and/or maybe read that book that’s been sitting next to your bedside table untouched. (I’m reading Empty Theater, by Jac Jemc, a clever, funny social satire about Ludwig II of Bavaria and Sisi, the Empress of Austria.)

We tend to watch many, many movies over the holidays, so far the list includes: The Holdovers, Love Actually, Elf, Last Christmas, The Holiday, and Knives Out. Also, if you haven’t watched the Norwegian TV series on Netflix Hejm til Jul (“Home until Yule”) — it’s worth every subtitle you have to read.

Norman, Calvin and Clyde join me in wishing you a happy holiday. They’ve put together their suggestions for how to spend a perfect day. Hope they inspire!

Norman suggests frolicking (he prefers snow) and then coming inside and having treats (Those are his “give me a treat, pleeeeeeease” eyes.).

Calvin suggests napping on a festive red couch. He also seems to indicate that he should not be bothered.

Clyde recommends luxuriating. Hard to argue with him.

