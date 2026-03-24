Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Stephen Bowden's avatar
Stephen Bowden
1d

I’m sorry I won’t be able to make it tomorrow but have a great birthday. For mine I’m planning a 2023-Bake-Off-inspired vertical layer cake with lime zest in the batter, mango buttercream and passionfruit curd as the filling, and a strawberry and white chocolate ganache all over the outside. But my plans may come to nought.

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Heidi Menocal's avatar
Heidi Menocal
1d

I usually have something chocolate for my birthday. This year it was a piece of baklava shared with my hubby.

I love your extra stretchy cat.

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