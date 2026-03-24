Just a quick note to say I hope you will join Rachel Vindman and me for our live Substack chat tomorrow at 5:30 pm/ET. It promises to be extra special because I love speaking with Rachel, but also, we share a birthday and it’s tomorrow, the 25th.

The link for the event is here:

(but as you know, you’ll also receive an email minutes before to remind you on 3/25.

In the meantime, if you haven’t discovered Saint Planthony of the Gay Plant Store in Seattle, Washington, then you are in for a treat. Just when I start thinking really evil thoughts about Instagram, he pops up and he makes the day so much better.

@saintplanthony Planthony on Instagram: "Oh is everything getting worse? I woul…

What does a gal like me make for my birthday dessert? Often I don’t bake anything and we have hot fudge sundaes with really good dark chocolate fudge and Tillamook old-fashioned vanilla ice cream. Or Malted Moo Shake if I can find it. Simple, delicious stuff.

This year, however, I am pondering whipping up another true favorite, a sticky toffee pudding. Here’s my recipe from last year.

What do you have for your birthday? Let me know in the comments, and if you have any questions for Rachel, lmk!

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