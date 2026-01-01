Hello!

I’m currently in Austria, so I’m writing this from the future, where it’s already 2026! So far it’s been filled with Sacher torte and strudel, so that’s hopeful.

I wish you all a very sweet New Year. I hope it’s as filled with good things as this slice of apfelstrudel was.

Thank you for being such a kind and caring community; not just to me but to each other. This past year of all years, it’s felt very important to be able to share our own safe harbor.

Happy, healthy and peaceful New Year.