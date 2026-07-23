Going Live at 7 tonight
Talking about women's rights (and baked goods) with Anushay Hossain
Hi all!
Just a quick note to say I’ll be on Anushay Hossain’s Substack live tonight at 7 pm/ET. As she is the preeminent expert on women’s health and rights, we will be diving into the state of women’s rights in the U.S. We’ll also discuss baked goods, because we can’t help ourselves.
Please join us here: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/288887
Cat tax below, of Clyde,the posing poseur:
And here is a sneak-preview of the gluten-free apricot-almond torte appearing in tomorrow’s Contrarian.
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