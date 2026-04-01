I don’t feel well. I caught a bit-of-a-something that has left me dozey, achy and thick-headed.

In between watching re-runs of “Bewitched” on Hulu as I did when I was 6 years old and home from school, I read snippets of the news, and soon became overwhelmed. I made a short list of the things that stood out to me today:

Mail-in voting to be put under Federal control thanks to the Sharpie on the Resolute Desk who helps Trump get the work done

The Forest Service being dismantled,

NATO being threatened by Trump (again)

ICE will be at Marine Corps graduation events at Parris Island to check for illegal alien parents of graduates.

Trump telling our allies to “go get their own oil”

Then, Trump, a sitting president!, showed up at the Supreme Court during the birthright arguments today (Gorsuch: Do you think Native Americans are birthright citizens under your test? Sauer: Ah, I think ... so. I have to think that through.)

And tonight he will address the nation for some reason or many others. Who knows. Maybe Sharpie does.

As I tallied all this up, I realized I had no deep thoughts to share with you all on this. I only had one thought in mind, and it was this:

Grateful for all of you. Wash your hands. Share cookies and kindness.

Let me know your thoughts. And yes, Norman has been an exceptional caretaker.

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