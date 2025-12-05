Of course I’m kicking off the holiday cookie season with a chocolate chip cookie recipe. And while my cookbook—oh, have I mentioned that great holiday gift The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies shameless plug shameless plug — has a variety of recipes that feel very holiday in spirit, including raspberry hazelnut chocolate chip, pumpkin chocolate chip and a double chocolate chocolate chip coffee cake that would make a great Christmas morning breakfast, I thought I’d celebrate my first cookbook with a very special, very holiday chocolate chip cookie.

(And for the nay-sayers out there, like winner of “The Great American Baking Show,” Martin Sorge, who claim chocolate chip cookies aren’t Christmas cookies, the statistics speak for themselves: Chocolate chip cookies are in the top 3 most baked cookies this time of year. There are probably a lot of reasons for this, but simplicity and comfort are probably up there. And deliciousness.)

What to expect for the rest of the cookie baking season here? To celebrate what would’ve been my Viennese-born dad’s 100th birthday (he had me late in life, I swear), expect an all-Austro-Hungarian menu, including chocolate linzer bars, jam-filled suvaroffs, Sachertorte slices, husarenkrapferln, and, natürlich, vanilla kipferln. And, introducing my new favorite, paper thin cinnamon cards (aka, zimtkarten).

But for now, let’s celebrate the greatest of American cookies, and possibly all cookies of all time, the chocolate chip.

These cookies are sort of the Christmas sweater of the cookie world: garish, loaded with decorations and yet, joyful.

Notes:

Christmas ain’t your thing? Swap out the red and green M&Ms for the standard colors

Want a great Levain-style cookie? Make the recipe with just 2 cups of chocolate chips, roll the dough into 3-inch balls and bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until light golden.

I offer two different versions: Peppermint Madness or Toffee-a-Go-Go. Both use the same basic cookie, so you can adjust the add-ins to your tastes.

These cookies call for powdered milk, which makes the cookies chewier and more flavorful. I promise you will want to use it again in cookies.

Reindeer Munch Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 3 dozen 3-inch cookies

What You’ll Need:

2 1/4 cups (270 grams) all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons powdered milk

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt (Diamond kosher)

8 tablespoons (113 grams) butter, cool room temperature

1/2 cup (107 grams) brown sugar

1/2 cup (99 grams) white sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup M&Ms

For the Peppermint Madness: Add 1/2 cup chopped peppermint bark)

For the Toffee-a-Go-Go: Add 1/2 cup crushed Heath bars, or similar, and 1/4 cup dark-chocolate covered pretzels, cut into small pieces.

What You’ll Do:

Whisk together the flour, milk powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a small bowl. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a large bowl, using a hand mixer), cream the butter, brown sugar and white sugar for 1 minute on low speed until the mixture is combined, and then for 4 minutes on medium-high. Scrape down the sides of the bowl during this time. Add the eggs one at a time, beating on medium until each one is incorporated. Mix in the vanilla extract. Add the flour mixture and blend on low speed until it’s just incorporated and the mixture looks uniform. Add the chocolate chips and M&Ms, plus the mix-ins (for the Peppermint Madness, add the crushed peppermint bark; for the Toffee-a-Go-Go, add the toffee pieces and chocolate-covered pretzels). Refrigerate the mixture for at least two hours, but overnight is ideal. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop or roll the dough into 2-inch (5 cm) balls. (Additionally: If making the toffee cookies, dip the top of the cookies into a dish of crushed toffee pieces.) Leave 3 inches (7.5 cm) between each cookie on the pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until light golden. Let the cookies rest for 5 minutes on the baking sheet before transferring them to a cooling rack. Store in an air-tight container to keep them chewy.

