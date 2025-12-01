The Irish Cream chocolate chip cookie, from my cookbook.

To celebrate my fifth anniversary on Substack, I’ve revamped my subscription pricing and offer a special discount for yearly subscriptions. I’ve also have on offer some exciting cookie-related live events this December—the cookiest month of the year.

Amazing Membership Specials:

Yearly Subscriber Special: Now through December 25, 2025, become a yearly subscriber for 20% off the already special monthly price, which means instead of $55.00/year, you’ll pay $44 for a whole year’s subscription.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Class: For $125, you get a one-year membership, a copy of my cookbook, The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies(makes a great gift!), and one free small-group baking class during 2026, plus a 25% discount off of baking classes on offer in 2026.

Q: Currently the recipes and newsletter still remain free to anyone who wishes, so why pay?

A: I understand not everyone can afford to pay, but if you’re able, your financial support goes to pay for:

the ingredients necessary for well-tested new recipes almost weekly,

live substack and Zoom events with well-known, interesting people talking about politics and food,

an archive of hundreds of well-tested recipes.

And, of course, you support me, a freelance writer, who needs to make a living

All that is available for less than the price of one hardback cookbook. No matter which level you are able to choose, you have my heartfelt thanks for supporting me.

What to Expect This Month:

Weekly Cookie Cookalongs: To celebrate the cookiest time of the year, I’ll have weekly (plus sometimes bi-weekly! oooo!) Substack live events where I’ll demo some of my favorite Austrian Christmas cookies, an English Christmas cake, and debut A Very Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie. Think: If the Hallmark Channel had a cookie…only less treacly.

Things to Look Forward to in the New Year:

Dates and times will be announced later this month

The Meet the Author Cookbook Club: Together we’ll pick a cookbook to dive deep into, we can cook from it and then come together on Zoom where we can discuss our experiences with the author themselves.

Baking 302: A Seminar Class in Cooking and Baking Basics: This course, the details of which will be announced in early January, will provide you with the knowledge—from knife skills to how to substitute ingredients without fear—to cook and bake faster and better.

Write Your Family Cookbook: I’ll teach you how to not only standardize your family recipes and update them for today’s kitchen, but how to write copy that captures family stories in your unique voice.

But, but, what about later this week? Look for a cardamom-pecan tea bread recipe, a great bread for gifting.

