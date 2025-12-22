As a kid we had big Christmas parties. My great aunts and my grandmother would travel out from New York City, and at some point during the 60-minute drive, there would be an argument, and each would bustle into the house individually in a cloud of their own perfume (Miss Dior, Joy by Jean Patou and Youth Dew) and retreat to various parts of the house to stew. Each one in turn would reveal to my mother what personal atrocity had occurred on the car ride out. (That one great aunt was alleged to have had an affair with the other great aunt’s husband—something I only learned about last year—may possibly (!) have contributed to the tensions.

I wasn’t bothered much by it. I was a greedy little kid and much more interested in presents—they were all good gift givers in their way. After dinner, my grandmother would bring out a stocking stuffed with weird and silly gifts for everyone (a small pencil sharpener shaped like a old-time record player, whiskey-flavored toothpaste) and after dinner we’d distribute them.

My parents were both only children, my husband is an only child, so nowadays Christmas Day is never jam-packed full of loud relatives. We did have Boxing Day parties up until Covid times, which my kids loathed as it meant cleaning up their presents, but I adored. They were noisy, with platters of food everywhere, and mayhaps a bit drunken, as my husband would make pitchers of his Calvados side cars, which are dastardly in their more-ishness. Naturally, I would bake cookies for weeks in advance. Nothing makes me happier than catering for a big group of people.

Luckily you lovely people of Substack have become the guests at my (now) year-long festivities. Thank you for letting me share my recipes, politics and pets with you throughout the year. And thank you for everything you share with me.

For you, a little holiday tipple.

Mark’s Calvados Sidecar

Makes 1 cocktail. Double, triple, etc. as needed.

You’ll need:

Calvados

Cointreau

Lemon juice

For decorating the glass:

A lemon wedge

Granulated brown sugar, such as Demerara

What You’ll Do:

Mix 2 ounces Calvados, 1.5 ounces Cointreau and 1 ounce lemon juice in a 5:4:3 in shaker. Chill glasses in freezer, run lemon wedge around rim then dip in granulated brown sugar. Strain drink into glass. For extra effect, cut a thin strip of orange peel (3”), curl and use as garnish.

For a less-expensive version, substitute Applejack for Calvados and Triple Sec for Cointreau.

We have also been known to use 50% lime/50% lemon instead of 100% lemon.

And for those that missed it, I published a recipe in The Contrarian last Friday for a chocolate Linzertorte, based on, yes, my family tradition, which I linked to below.

Are there holiday traditions you miss, ones you’re still doing, or do you have new plans or wishes? Movies you must watch? Food that always is on the table? Does everyone always get socks for Christmas? LMK in the comments.

