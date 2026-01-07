Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
3d

You had me at cake for breakfast but I'll also eat anything with oatmeal in it. I've never been to Vienna but I wonder if you've watched Vienna Blood on PBS. "Max Liebermann, a student of Sigmund Freud, helps Detective Reinhardt in the investigation of a series of disturbing murders around the grand cafés and opera houses of 1900s Vienna." Max and his family are Jewish and the show gets into the Jewish culture and antisemitism. The show is based on a book series and there's 4 seasons. I really enjoyed it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Marissa Rothkopf and others
eleanor arkowitz's avatar
eleanor arkowitz
3d

i live alone and so baking a full batch is too much for me. can i freeze this in individual portions. i would let it thaw in the fridge overnite and warm it in the morning. hope so........

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marissa Rothkopf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture