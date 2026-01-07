Überstürzter Neumann kaffe at the Cafe Sperl.

After 5 days in Vienna, recommending cake for breakfast comes naturally. Three days back on American soil and cake for breakfast is a necessity.

My first day back in New Jersey, having been up for hours flying home from Vienna, I went to bed around 8:30 pm, only to wake up at 4:00 am. Stupid me picked up her iPhone and went straight to social media where the first reports of Maduro and his wife’s kidnapping were breaking. My big tip for the New Year is: if you do wake up in the night, go straight to Wordle, do not read the headlines before you do so. Better yet, enjoy some soothing videos of how cakes are made.

Along with my husband and kids, I had met my brothers in Vienna to celebrate the 100th anniversary of my father’s birth. My father was born there, in an apartment building that still stands on Ottakringerstrasse. We celebrated in true Rothkopf style, by eating Viennese-style (sure, sure, we went to museums too, but in between meals.)

For those of you not familiar, the Viennese approach to mealtimes goes something like this:

First breakfast: A crunchy roll or two with butter and jam. Maybe a few slices of ham and cheese and/or a boiled egg. Coffee, of course. With whipped cream if you’d like.

Gabelfrühstück: This literally translates to “fork breakfast.” After that mere nothing of a first breakfast, by 10:30 or 11, one begins to feel weak, and a more substantial meal is needed to tide one over until lunch. Gabelfrühstück translates literally to “fork breakfast,” so this is your opportunity to enjoy something a bit more substantial, like a bowl of gulyasch, and maybe if you’re sitting at a cafe you might have a bit of apfelstrudel mit schlag (aka, whipped cream), in case it’s dry. Safety first and all that.

Thank goodness lunch is only a few hours later. Time for Wiener schnitzel with lingonberry jam and a mustardy potato salad topped with mache lettuce (blattsalat) is an option. Perhaps you’d prefer a tafelspitz, the traditional boiled beef supposedly created by Anna Sacher for Emperor Franz-Josef so he’d have a nice warm meal whenever he dropped by. Served with the broth it’s cooked in and accompaniments such as horseradish applesauce, and some creamed spinach and roast potatoes if you’re lucky, you’re even luckier if you can find a place to nap after.

I will be having the Wiener schnitzel, as I consider it my duty to sample them at every opportunity. The winner this trip was from Plachutta near the Opera. Plachutta is a bit of a touristy destination, but still proudly delivers quality goods. The schnitzel arrived with a crisp crust, puffed and still sizzling, the sign of a great schnitzel.

One then must muddle through until Jause, typically around 4 pm. I suppose traditionally it’s considered time to snack on some sliced meats and cheeses, but in my family, Jause is a time to go to a konditorei and sample the pastries on offer. One of my favorites is L.Heiner a 180-year-old family run, K und K Hofzuckerbäckerei (a title bestowed by Habsburg royalty to indicate quality fit for emperors with extraordinarily odd chins).

The famous Habsburg chin comes from centuries of inbreeding. Neat-o!

On my first visit, I ordered a selection of my favorites, Pariserspitze(a triangular pastry mean to resemble the Eiffel Tower, and filled with a dense, yet melting, dark chocolate ganache that is then covered in chocolate, Indianerkrapfen (a near-greaseless donut, glazed in apricot jam and chocolate and filled with whipped cream) and Ischler cookies (two shortbread cookies sandwiched with a delicate rum chocolate ganache, dipped in dark chocolate). And coffee of course.

And then maybe some dinner? A stop at a schnell imbiss for a quick bratwurst?

Of all the savory dishes I tried, perhaps the best was a very simple dish of spätzle tossed with smoky bits of bacon and cheese, and probably sauteed in butter. To which I hear you correctly say, what’s not to like.

Not Viennese in the slightest, but this baked oatmeal is pretty darn delicious

That’s only some of what I ate, but be reassured I followed a strict Viennese eating schedule, which hopefully will make clear why today’s recipe is for a breakfast cake. Albeit, a healthy cake, rich with fiber and a delectable way to start your morning. With January here, this warm breakfast makes a super-nice alternative to a bowl of instant oats.

(I originally published this recipe back in 2022, but I revive it for myself every January, so I thought I’d share again.)

Baked Oatmeal a la Apple Pie

4-6 servings. It keeps up to a week in the fridge. Reheat slices in the microwave.

What You’ll Need:

4 tablespoons (57 grams) butter

1 1/2 cups (360 grams) milk (whatever kind you like, from oat to cow)

2 large eggs

1/2 cup (160 grams) real maple syrup

1/4 cup (roughly 50 grams) mashed banana or applesauce (roughly 63 grams)

3 cups (267 grams) old-fashioned oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 cups (226 grams) peeled, diced apples

3/4 cup (83 grams) dried cranberries (if desired)

1/4 cup (26 grams) slivered almonds (if desired)

zest of one lemon

What You’ll Do:

Grease an 8 x 8 (20 cm x 20 cm) or 9 x 9 (23 x 23 cm) square pan. Heat oven to 350°F/180°C. In a large, microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter. Into that bowl add all the ingredients, from milk to lemon zest. Stir well to ensure all the ingredients are evenly blended. If you’re baking with kids, this is definitely one of those dishes where everyone can have a turn stirring. Pour the mixture into the pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until set in the middle and golden on top. Ovens vary, pans vary, etc.; baking times are guidelines only. Let cool for 15 minutes. Slice into squares and eat. Top with greek yogurt and a splash of maple syrup if desired. This can be stored, covered, for up to a week in the fridge. Reheat some every morning for breakfast. Isn’t that a nice thing to wake up to?

This recipe is waiting for you to mess with it and make it your own. Keep the basics measures of old-fashioned oats, milk, butter, eggs and syrup, but everything else is yours to play with. I have made it with fresh blueberries and cranberries, frozen berries (don’t defrost before using), pumpkin spice, and of course I toss in chocolate chips (but only when I’m using berries).

And you? Do you have resolutions for 2026? Everyone I’ve spoken to has, instead of adopting strict diet or exercise regimens, chosen to give themselves self-care time as a New Year’s resolution. Highly recommend. Let me know in the comments.

