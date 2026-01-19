A quick antidote
The first bit of “news” I read this AM was how Donald Trump told the president of Norway the reason he wants Greenland is because he didn’t get his own Nobel Peace Prize.
The politest thing I can say about my reaction to this tidbit was it really got to me.
My Lovely Husband™ was scrolling through YouTube shortly thereafter, desperate to re-focus and reset our mood.
He found a short documentary about Norman Smith, the official snowy owl re-locator for Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts.
I can’t do more than leave this link here and hope you watch it, but know that it was just the antidote needed for the other news I started this newsletter with. Norman Smith is a gorgeous example of selfless acts of goodness—acts that benefit us all.
Wow, doesn't he look like a snowy owl himself? x
Thank you. What a delightful respite!