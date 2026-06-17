Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Lauren Schwab's avatar
Lauren Schwab
6d

I have a grown child who was diagnosed ADHD a while back. She still yells "Squirrel!" when realizing she has gotten off track in daily life/conversation...it works for our family.

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1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
carol miller's avatar
carol miller
6d

zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz why, i don't know~!

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