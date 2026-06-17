Live shot from inside my brain

This is just a note to say,

I am writing up a recipe.

It’s for The Contrarian, and will appear on Friday.

Ta-da!

But.

The squirrels that live in my brain,

They know a deadline is looming.

And.

They would rather say hello to you.

And suggest that making a bakewell cake, or tucking into a dish of something garlicky,

Might very possibly

Be.

Preferable to writing up the report, finishing the spreadsheet or paying quarterly taxes

However.

If you are in the middle of surgery, or flying a plane or defending Democracy

You should probably wait until you get home.

Clyde (and Norman) do their best to keep my brain squirrel-free.

And, how are you? (And don’t worry, julia payne, copy will be incoming today…)

What are you, or the squirrels in your head, up to? LMK.

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