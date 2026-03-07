I’ve two recipes for you this weekend, both bright and happy with lemon flavor because something should be.

Today’s recipe is a bit of a cheat, as it was published first yesterday on The Contrarian, but it’s a recipe I so love, and one my neighbors/taste-testers responded to her first piece with “The best cake. omg. I can’t stop eating it” that I want to make sure you don’t miss it. So, here it is again, and with a printable recipe.

The other recipe will be for mood-boosting lemon and orange breakfast rolls meant to make the first morning of daylight savings (why do we still have this?) a little more endurable. Watch this space.

In the meantime:

From The Contrarian, which you can also read here.

I dedicate this cake to Cricket, soon-to-be former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s former dog, who deserved so much better from her. As we all did.

(I’m not holding out much hope for Sen. Markwayne Mullin, the former professional MMA fighter appointed by President Donald Trump to replace Noem. Because, sure, the person we need to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement should have “experience staging fights” on their resume.

Such was this week that I craved cake. And I suspect you, as loyal Contrarian readers and highly aware humans, also need cake. I’ve been working on the recipe for this cake for a while because I knew one day the snow would melt and I would want a cake that reminded me of the coming spring.

In this easy-to-make cake, olive oil takes the place of butter; the slight grassy notes of the oil keep the pistachio and lemon flavors bright and makes a cake so irresistibly moist even Betty Crocker is jealous. Flavored with almond, lemon, and vanilla extract and finished with a lemon icing and sweet and salty pistachio nuts, this cake hopefully offers up a little break from the outside world. Consider sharing it with a friend or neighbor.

Note:

I used salted pistachio nuts in the cake. If you use unsalted nuts, add ½ teaspoon salt to the batter.

This cake uses 3 different extracts: Almond to enhance the pistachio flavor, lemon and vanilla to ensure a rich, complex-flavored cake. If you are desperate to make this cake and don’t have all these extracts in the house – maybe you only have vanilla – still make the cake. To paraphrase British cooking doyenne Delia Smith: Anything with this many nice ingredients will still taste nice.

Pistachio and Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Makes 1 10-in (25 cm) bundt cake

For the cake:

¾ cup (100 grams) shelled, roasted, salted pistachio nuts

1 ½ cups (196 grams) granulated sugar

2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 ¼ cup (284 grams) buttermilk, room temperature

1 cup (216 grams) extra virgin olive oil

3 large eggs, room temperature

½ teaspoon almond extract

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon extract

2 tablespoons (8 grams) lemon zest

For the glaze:

2 cups (227 grams) powdered sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons butter, melted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

3 to 5 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Chopped pistachios for decorating

What You’ll Do:

Heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Spray a 10-cup bundt pan with Baker’s Joy, or grease it with butter and flour. In a food processor with the standard blade, pulse the pistachios and sugar until finely chopped, yet still sandy. Do not overprocess–you don’t want nut paste. Pour the mixture into a medium-size bowl. To the pistachio-sugar mixture, add the flour, baking powder, and baking soda and whisk to combine. In a large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, olive oil, eggs, almond, vanilla and lemon extracts, and lemon zest. Stir in the pistachio mixture until just blended and no traces of flour can be seen. Pour the mixture into the prepared bundt pan, smooth the top and bake for 50-60 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, or an instant-read thermometer measure 205°F/96°C. Let cool in the pan 10 minutes, then invert onto a cooling rack. While the cake is cooling, make the glaze: Whisk all the ingredients together, except the chopped pistachios, to create a smooth, slightly thick glaze. When the cake is completely cool, spoon the mixture over the cake and spread with a spatula to ensure the cake is well-covered. Sprinkle with chopped pistachios.

Let me know if you have any questions, and, let me know how you’re doing after the week that was.

Meant to share this guy from a visit to the dog park last week…The tongue was permanently out and he ran from person to person in the park, demanding scritches.

