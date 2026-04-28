Hi. Norman here. I will be in charge of Marissa’s newsletter for today, because she is apparently “very busy” as it’s the last week of classes. Trust me, it’s impacting us all. I had to wait until 6 pm (you heard me!) yesterday to go to the dog park. And even then she stopped on the way because there was a great horned owl in a tree on our way and she had to stare at it. Why she needs to gawp at some weird spinny-head bird when she has me! Anyway, there was some fresh deer scat nearby so I took advantage of the moment and rolled in it.

Also, while I have your attention, if you might take a look at my photo and how could you not agree that I deserve more cheese snacks and perhaps, a steak.

Also, do you not agree that my sheer grace and sense of self should allow me to dig up Marissa’s so-called “precious” plants in the garden in order to bury whatever I feel like? Fern-schmern. It’ll grow back. You want precious? What about my piece of delicately rotting, dirt-encrusted cow skin that I need to age JUST SO.

Marissa talks of what a nice bunch of humans you are, and I suspect some of you have legal training, so might I draw your attention to this near-daily injustice. Below is what after a few years of watching “Law and Order” re-runs I think is called “Exhibit A.”

Exhibit A

You will see the cat, Clyde, is using my dog bed as a pillow for his little-bitty cat head, thus rendering it unusable for me. He is trespassing, and I’m wondering what my next steps should be to remove him. Barking doesn’t seem to have the right effect.

Uh-oh. I hear Marissa coming. She is mumbling something about “pile of student papers” to mark and the same thing she seems to say every morning about coffee.

What is it about humans and coffee. I mean, I like a brown, fetid-looking liquid as much as the next dog, but she just seems so needy around it.

I mean, it’s not like it’s cheese!

Speaking of which, I think I shall go ask for some.

Marissa promises she’ll write soon. And that she has a lime drizzle muffin recipe incoming. (It did smell good, but she wouldn’t let me try it. Hmmph.)

I’d appreciate hearing from the animals in your home (notice I reject the use of the patriarchal word “pets,” as if somehow we are lesser. Must rid the world of this usage. That’s for another newsletter.)

More soonly. May your steak be rare and plentiful.

Norman, Lord Lorman.

Leave a comment

Please consider becoming a subscriber to ensure plentiful treats and chewy toys come my way. And, I suppose so the cats can score some catnip. And if you can’t afford a subscription, please consider sharing this post and scratching a furry friend behind the ears, or wherever they prefer.