Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Louise Schmelzer's avatar
Louise Schmelzer
4d

What a lovely column - delightful break in every-morning's- bad-news! Thank you!

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Marianne McKiernan's avatar
Marianne McKiernan
4d

Dear Norman, Cliff here. We have two of those furry beasties and they lead me into trouble all the time. They are allowed on higher surfaces, but when I flew to the top of the dining table? Big trouble! No cookies. You have my utmost sympathy.

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